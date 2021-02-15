Regina man’s lifelong Lego passion sparking interest of home builders

Send this page to someone via email

Whoever said Legos are for kids hasn’t met Regina resident Sharif Alshurafa, who has taken his lifelong skill to another level — building replicas of real homes using Lego blocks.

Alshurafa grew up with a passion for building much like his father, who was an architect.

Regina resident Sharif Alshurafa builds replica homes out of Lego blocks. Credit / Sharif Alshurafa

“When I was a little kid, I used his blueprints to build Lego houses,” Alshurafa said.

Story continues below advertisement

“I started building the foundation, the floor plan of the house and then I started building up all the way to the second floor. That’s how it all started.”

From the inside to the outside, Alshurafa builds everything you would find in a typical home, including furniture and back yards.

Sharif Alshurafa builds all the furniture for his Lego-made replica homes. Credit / Sharif Alshurafa

“Usually, (each home) takes about a month or two depending on the size of the building, how many storeys, if they need a back yard or not,” Alshurafa said.

“The interior, of course, usually takes the longest… (but) I love interior design.”

His work has been recognized locally by not only other residents, but developers.

Story continues below advertisement

“North Ridge Development has given me the chance to build two projects for them and are displaying them at their show homes,” Alshurafa said.

“I built a house for a lady in Moose Jaw and another house in Regina who are my neighbours.”

Alshurafa said organization plays a major role when it comes to building and makes sure he isn’t scrambling to look for specific pieces in the midst of a project.

“I’ve built assorting cabinets using coffee cups, foam boards and wood in order to sort all types of Lego systems, colors and sizes,” Alshurafa said.

Sharif Alshurafa said a replica home made out of Lego blocks can take anywhere from one to two months. Credit / Sharif Alshurafa

“It becomes easier for me when I start building. I don’t waste time sorting or finding pieces.”

Story continues below advertisement

More of Alshurafa’s work can be found on his Facebook page.

1:21 LEGO Trudeau helps children understand COVID-19 LEGO Trudeau helps children understand COVID-19 – Apr 6, 2020