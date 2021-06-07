Menu

Coronavirus
June 7 2021 6:45pm
02:08

Nurse shortage concerns

A group of Winnipeg doctors from all three of the city’s ER’s have written a letter to the province to express their “grave concern” over a shortage of senior emergency department nurses. Brittany Greenslade reports.

