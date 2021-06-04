Canada June 4 2021 1:49pm 01:25 Nova Scotia reports 15 new COVID-19 cases Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin reported 15 new COVID-19 cases in the province on Friday, including nine cases in the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) area, and six cases in the province’s Eastern Zone. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7922088/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7922088/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?