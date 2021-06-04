Menu

Canada
June 4 2021 1:49pm
Nova Scotia reports 15 new COVID-19 cases

Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin reported 15 new COVID-19 cases in the province on Friday, including nine cases in the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) area, and six cases in the province’s Eastern Zone.

