The Morning Show
June 4 2021 10:42am
04:38

Should provinces delay reopening with rising new COVID variant?

Epidemiologist Dr. Sumon Chakrabarti stops by The Morning Show to talk about the rapidly spreading delta variant and how it might affect Canada’s reopening strategies.

