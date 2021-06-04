The Morning Show June 4 2021 10:42am 04:38 Should provinces delay reopening with rising new COVID variant? Epidemiologist Dr. Sumon Chakrabarti stops by The Morning Show to talk about the rapidly spreading delta variant and how it might affect Canada’s reopening strategies. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7921354/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7921354/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?