Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
June 3 2021 7:34pm
01:55

Untitled

Myrna LaPlante said she’s noticed a change in how police, and the public, react to missing Indigenous women and girls compared to her aunt’s disappearance in 2007.

Advertisement

Video Home