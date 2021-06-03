Global News at 10 Regina June 3 2021 7:34pm 01:55 Untitled Myrna LaPlante said she’s noticed a change in how police, and the public, react to missing Indigenous women and girls compared to her aunt’s disappearance in 2007. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7920073/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7920073/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?