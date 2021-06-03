Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire
June 3 2021 3:41pm
01:36

Fire along Highway 97 north of Vernon

A fire is burning at a mill along Highway 97 in the North Okanagan, around 17 kilometres north of Vernon.

Advertisement

Video Home