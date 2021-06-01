Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Edmonton
June 1 2021 12:58pm
04:03

NAIT set to hold 57th convocation ceremony

NAIT president and CEO Laura Jo Gunter chats about the school’s 57th convocation ceremony, set to take place June 5, 2021.

Advertisement

Video Home