Global News Morning Halifax
June 1 2021 6:36am
05:48

Velo Bikes Canada’s national pedal poll

We chat with Sara Kirk, lead for Pedal Poll 2021 to discuss the new project that’s tracking cycling data in Halifax to show how many bikes are out there, who’s riding them and where.

