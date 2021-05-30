Menu

Crime
May 30 2021 2:53pm
00:35

Video shows suspect wanted in Mississauga restaurant shooting

Peel police have released video of the suspect wanted in connection with a Mississauga restaurant shooting that left one man dead and four others injured.

