Scoping documents for ‘Nova Scotia Shootings Review’ drafted less than two weeks after attack
New documents obtained by Global News provide a glimpse into government efforts to develop a probe after a gunman killed 22 Nova Scotians last April. In July 2020, Ottawa and Nova Scotia called an independent review into the tragedy, only to replace it five days later with a public inquiry as public protest mounted. Officials say they carefully considered a public inquiry from day one, but as Elizabeth McSheffrey reports, the internal emails raise doubt among critics that was the case.