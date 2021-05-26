Menu

Canada
May 26 2021 5:07pm
02:35

Scoping documents for ‘Nova Scotia Shootings Review’ drafted less than two weeks after attack

New documents obtained by Global News provide a glimpse into government efforts to develop a probe after a gunman killed 22 Nova Scotians last April. In July 2020, Ottawa and Nova Scotia called an independent review into the tragedy, only to replace it five days later with a public inquiry as public protest mounted. Officials say they carefully considered a public inquiry from day one, but as Elizabeth McSheffrey reports, the internal emails raise doubt among critics that was the case.

