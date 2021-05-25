Global News at 5:30 Toronto May 25 2021 6:46pm 02:14 Ontarians mark somber anniversary of George Floyd’s death Members of Ontario’s Black community are marking the one year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder by continuing a push for police reform. Kamil Karamali reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7893022/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7893022/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?