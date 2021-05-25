Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
May 25 2021 6:46pm
02:14

Ontarians mark somber anniversary of George Floyd’s death

Members of Ontario’s Black community are marking the one year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder by continuing a push for police reform. Kamil Karamali reports.

