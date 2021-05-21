Global News Morning Montreal May 21 2021 8:36am 04:16 Weekend Entertainment Whether its heading to one of the city’s top amusement parks or relaxing by Lachine’s waterfront, Jay walker helps kick off the summer season with fun, outdoor activities for the whole family. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7882928/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7882928/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?