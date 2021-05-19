Menu

critical care
May 19 2021 7:10pm
00:59

Manitoba moving ICU patients to Thunder Bay

In an attempt to make room for a surging number of patients, two Manitobans needing critical care have been flown to Thunder Bay with another potentially being sent today. Anya Nazeravich reports.

