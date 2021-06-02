Menu

Coronavirus
June 2 2021 7:10pm
02:31

One-on-one with Chief Nursing Officer on ICU situation

Health care workers continue to struggle to keep up with the demand on the system. Brittany Greenslade spoke with Chief Nursing Officer Lanette Siragusa about how they’re coping.

