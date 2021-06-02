Coronavirus June 2 2021 7:10pm 02:31 One-on-one with Chief Nursing Officer on ICU situation Health care workers continue to struggle to keep up with the demand on the system. Brittany Greenslade spoke with Chief Nursing Officer Lanette Siragusa about how they’re coping. ‘This has changed us’: Manitoba healthcare workers exhausted as third wave battle continues <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7916379/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7916379/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?