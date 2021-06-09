Coronavirus June 9 2021 6:22pm 02:01 State of Manitoba ICU’s While the province looks to gradually loosen restrictions, Manitoba’s health systems are still under enormous strain. Marney Blunt has an update on the state of our ICU’s. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7936312/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7936312/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?