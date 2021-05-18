Menu

Canada
May 18 2021 6:46pm
00:47

Hinshaw says ‘schools have been.. one of the safest places’ during COVID-19

Alberta’s top doctor says that schools have been one of the safest places for children during the COVID-19 pandemic before vaccines were introduced.

