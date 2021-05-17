Lifestyle May 17 2021 9:42am 04:33 Get Gardening: All about tomatoes In this episode of Get Gardening, Global News Morning’s Kahla Evans chats with Carla Hrycyna from St. Mary’s Nursery and Garden Centre to learn all about growing tomatoes. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7868103/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7868103/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?