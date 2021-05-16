Menu

Global News at 10 Weekend Regina
May 16 2021 5:47pm
02:03

Over 800 bats removed from Saskatchewan arena, released back into the wild

On May 14th, after three months of rehabilitation and hibernation the ‘Unity Arena Bats’ were released back into the wild in Unity.

