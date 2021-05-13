office May 13 2021 11:55am 04:46 Returning to work Some employees are anxious about the possibility of returning to the office. What can companies do to help ease their concerns? Global’s Laura Casella turns to people and culture expert <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7858852/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7858852/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?