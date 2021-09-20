Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
September 20 2021 8:50am
04:15

Fall fashion trends

Whether you’re working from home or at the office, we’ve got fashion forward fall trends to make you look and feel your best. Mlle. Geri joins Global’s Laura Casella with her top fall fashion picks.

