Global News Morning Montreal October 26 2021 8:10am 04:24 Creative hiring practices As we make our way out of the pandemic, some companies are scrambling to fill vacant positions. Human resource expert Sherri Rabinovitch joins Global’s Laura Casella to discuss innovative ways that businesses can attract top talent. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8325537/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8325537/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?