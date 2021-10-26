Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
October 26 2021 8:10am
04:24

Creative hiring practices

As we make our way out of the pandemic, some companies are scrambling to fill vacant positions. Human resource expert Sherri Rabinovitch joins Global’s Laura Casella to discuss innovative ways that businesses can attract top talent.

