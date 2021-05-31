Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
May 31 2021 7:57am
04:32

Returning to the office: a legal perspective

Can an employer make vaccination mandatory for its employees to justify a return to work? Labour lawyer, Marianne Plamondon joins Global’s Laura Casella with answers to your most pressing questions

