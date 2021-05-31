Global News Morning Montreal May 31 2021 7:57am 04:32 Returning to the office: a legal perspective Can an employer make vaccination mandatory for its employees to justify a return to work? Labour lawyer, Marianne Plamondon joins Global’s Laura Casella with answers to your most pressing questions <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7907391/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7907391/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?