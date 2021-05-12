Menu

Economy
May 12 2021 10:38am
02:35

Market and Business Report May 12 2021

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management’s Rob Tétrault gives us an update on the newly released inflation numbers, Wendy’s reported earnings, and we check on Electronic Arts and Amazon stock prices.

