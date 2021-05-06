Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
May 6 2021 6:21pm
02:14

Travellers who allegedly presented fake COVID-19 test results fined

Two international travellers are facing fines for allegedly presenting fake COVID-19 test results at Toronto Pearson International Airport. Catherine McDonald reports.

