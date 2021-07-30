SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

2 U.S. travellers fined $20K each for presenting fake COVID-19 vaccine documents in Toronto

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 30, 2021 6:45 pm
Click to play video: 'Travellers who allegedly presented fake COVID-19 test results fined' Travellers who allegedly presented fake COVID-19 test results fined
WATCH ABOVE: Two international travellers are facing fines for allegedly presenting fake COVID-19 test results at Toronto Pearson International Airport. Catherine McDonald reports – May 6, 2021

TORONTO — Two travellers who arrived in Toronto from the United States have been fined for providing fake COVID-19 proof of vaccination documents and lying about pre-departure tests.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says the travellers also didn’t comply with requirements to stay at a government-authorized hotel or to get tested upon arrival.

The agency says in a news release Friday that the travellers arrived last week and have been handed four fines totalling $19,720 each.

Read more: Canada’s new border rules have kicked in. Here’s what to know

Canada eased quarantine requirements on July 5 for fully vaccinated Canadians and foreign nationals with an exemption to enter the country, but they must upload their proof of vaccination documents to the ArriveCAN app before entry.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Those who are not fully vaccinated are still required to stay for three days at a government-approved hotel, quarantine for 14 days and undergo tests pre-departure, post-arrival and eight days later.

The public health agency is warning that all travellers are obligated to answer questions truthfully and that providing false information or documents to government officials upon entry to Canada is a serious offence.

The agency says violating quarantine or isolation instructions when entering Canada could lead to a $5,000 fine for each day of non-compliance or each offence, or more serious penalties including six months in prison or $750,000 in fines.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagCOVID-19 Ontario tagcovid-19 vaccines tagcovid canada tagToronto Pearson International Airport tagPublic Health Agency of Canada tagcanada covid tagArriveCAN tagCOVID-19 vaccine documents tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers