Canada

Temporary COVID-19 testing site to open in Cambridge as permanent site deals with mystery odour

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 7, 2021 1:45 pm
With Cambridge Memorial Hospital’s COVID-19 testing centre closed by a mystery odour, it has announced that a new temporary location will open at Langs on Saturday.

The testing centre on Holiday Inn Drive closed on Monday after some staff members reported feeling unwell due to an undiscovered odour.

Read more: Cambridge COVID-19 testing site closed until May 11 while odour is investigated

The Cambridge Fire Department was called in to investigate, but officials said they could not find any substances.

Enbridge and the City of Cambridge also determined there were no leaks or gas seepage from nearby sewers.

The hospital added that all HVAC systems and gas lines were checked on Tuesday and nothing was found.

Story continues below advertisement
The testing centre reopened later that day, but by 11 a.m., staff began to feel ill with symptoms including nausea and headaches.

The hospital said the centre was closed again and staff looked over the building with the Ministry of Labour but nothing was found. The landlord also confirmed that the building has not had any issues in the past.

With the testing centre shuttered, Cambridge residents were diverted to a Grand River Hospital site in downtown Kitchener for COVID-19 testing.

Read more: COVID-19 test site in Cambridge closed again by mystery issue

“We are grateful for Grand River Hospital for stepping on such short notice to help those needing and wanting a COVID test,” CMH’s Trevor Clark stated.

Story continues below advertisement

“However, for some people, it is either very difficult to travel. For this reason and with the help of our Ontario Health Team partner Langs, we opened up a temporary location in our community.”

The hospital says the site on Holiday Inn Drive will reopen at some point soon.

—With files from Global News’  Matt Carty

