Cambridge COVID-19 testing site closed until May 11 while odour is investigated

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted May 5, 2021 4:53 pm
The COVID-19 testing site in Cambridge will remain closed until May 11 as specialists investigate the source of an odour that forced the facility to first close on Monday.

Cambridge Memorial Hospital, which runs the clinic, said on Wednesday that a series of tests will be performed at the clinic at 215 Holiday Inn Dr.

Read more: COVID-19 test site in Cambridge closed again by mystery issue

This work is being done by Pinchen Ltd., who provide environmental consulting in the health and safety sector.

The odour forced the clinic to close early on Monday and the Cambridge Fire Department was called in to investigate, but officials said they could not find any substances.

Enbridge and the City of Cambridge also determined there were no leaks or gas seepage from nearby sewers.

The hospital added that all HVAC systems and gas lines were checked on Tuesday and nothing was found.

The testing centre reopened later that day, but by 11 a.m., staff began to feel ill with symptoms including nausea and headaches.

Read more: Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine approved for Canadians 12 and over, Health Canada says

The hospital said the centre was closed again and staff looked over the building with the Ministry of Labour but nothing was found. The landlord also confirmed that the building has not had any issues in the past.

While the clinic is closed, patients who booked a test there may go to Grand River Hospital’s testing site at 15 Charles St. W or book an appointment at an alternate location.

