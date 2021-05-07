Menu

Canada

Woolwich church, Waterloo spa headed to court after allegedly ignoring COVID-19 rules again

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 7, 2021 4:22 pm
More summons have been issued to a church in Woolwich, Ont. while a spa in Waterloo is also headed to court, Regional Chair Karen Redman said in her weekly enforcement update on Friday.

The head of Waterloo Region said there are 26 new enforcement actions since last Friday’s update, although only 15 of those came during the most recent reporting period of April 29 to May 5.

Read more: Waterloo police hand out 9 tickets for $750 after Woolwich church opens doors again

“Region of Waterloo bylaw issued six summons to appear in court to Trinity Bible Chapel, one to the church and five to church elders for failing to comply with a court order for organizing and gathering,” Redman said, although the church was ordered closed last weekend so these charges stem from an earlier event.

She said a spa in Waterloo is also headed to court to determine fines as it allegedly ignored the Reopening of Ontario Act and remained open.

“The Region of Waterloo Public Health issued a summons to appear in court to Curves and Contours Body Sculpting in Waterloo for failing to comply with the continued order for continuing to remain open,” Redman said, as the business was also fined a few weeks ago for remaining open.

Redman said Waterloo Regional Police also issued three $880 tickets for failing to comply, obstructing a person performing duty in accordance with a continued order.

Read more: Waterloo Region face-covering bylaw may be extended to end of 2021

She also said municipal bylaw officers in the cities of Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo issued 15 $880 tickets to private residences with 10 of those coming from Waterloo alone.

The last ticket was issued at a Waterloo Region housing property for failing to comply with face coverings bylaw and it was for $240.

