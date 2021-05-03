Menu

Canada
May 3 2021 9:00pm
01:59

Fort McMurray spends $257 million to prevent flooding

With much of the city built on a flood plain, Breanna Karstens-Smith looks at how Fort McMurray is investing in flood mitigation to prevent waters from rising again like they did in 2020.

