Canada
May 3 2021 9:01pm
23:36

Fort McMurray: Adversity and Resilience

Monday marks the five-year anniversary of Fort McMurray being evacuated, as a massive wildfire ravaged the northern Alberta community. In the years that have followed, the urban area has also faced flooding, financial hardship and the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic in the province. Still, the community has lived up to its unofficial motto: “Fort Mac Strong.” Residents have shown incredible resilience and remain deeply committed to rebuilding the community that lies at the heart of the oil sands.

