Global News Morning Toronto
April 30 2021 10:09am
05:01

Toronto artist named Ontario’s first poet laureate

Ontario’s first poet laureate Randell Adjei talks about promoting literacy and inspiring youth in the role that was created in honour of late Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie.

