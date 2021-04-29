Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
April 29 2021 9:37pm
01:39

Consumer Matters: How to get your Air Transat refund

Our Consumer Matters reporter Anne Drewa tells you how you can get your money back for your cancelled Air Transat flight, now that the airline is offering refunds after making a deal with Ottawa.

