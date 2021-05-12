Menu

Consumer

COVID-19: Transat extends flight suspension until end of July due to ongoing travel restrictions

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 12, 2021 1:42 pm
Click to play video: 'Consumer Matters: How to get your Air Transat refund' Consumer Matters: How to get your Air Transat refund
WATCH: Our Consumer Matters reporter Anne Drewa tells you how you can get your money back for your cancelled Air Transat flight, now that the airline is offering refunds after making a deal with Ottawa. – Apr 29, 2021

Air Transat has extended the suspension of its flights until July 29, due to continued travel restrictions in Canada and abroad.

The airline run by tour company Transat AT advised passengers of the extension of the suspension that was slated to end in mid-June in a travel advisory on its website.

Read more: Transat secures $700M deal with feds, intends to issue customer refunds

It says affected customers will receive a notice informing them of their options.

The Montreal-based airline’s operations have been grounded since the Canadian government’s request in January to stop travel to Mexico and the Caribbean because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: ‘There’s a lot of pent-up demand’: Is it time to book your post-COVID-19 travel?

Transat reached a deal with Ottawa last month to borrow up to $700 million, nearly half of which will go toward refunding travellers.

The company sought the support after Air Canada withdrew its $190-million bid for Transat after learning that European Union regulators would not allow the deal to go ahead.

Read more: Air Transat temporarily suspends operations, citing new COVID-19 travel restrictions

© 2021 The Canadian Press
