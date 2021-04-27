Global News Hour at 6 BC April 27 2021 9:41pm 02:19 Consumer Matters: getting help to get your air travel refund Global’s Consumer Matters reporter Anne Drewa on B.C. consumer protection laws that can help air travellers get their refunds for flights cancelled because of the pandemic. Still fighting for a refund from airline or travel supplier? How Consumer Protection BC can help <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7815321/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7815321/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?