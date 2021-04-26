Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
April 26 2021 7:22am
05:51

Halifax Pride Society’s Community Events Funding Program

Halifax Pride Society’s executive director discusses how 14 2SLGBTQ+ groups and individuals plan to make this year’s festival memorable, despite the pandemic.

