Global News at 5:30 Toronto
April 23 2021 6:18pm
01:16

New Toronto, Peel Region measures aimed at stopping workplace COVID-19 outbreaks

Sean O’Shea reports on new measures in Toronto and Peel Region that allow public health to temporarily shut down workplaces with five or more confirmed COVID-19 cases.

