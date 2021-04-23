Global News at 5:30 Toronto April 23 2021 6:18pm 01:16 New Toronto, Peel Region measures aimed at stopping workplace COVID-19 outbreaks Sean O’Shea reports on new measures in Toronto and Peel Region that allow public health to temporarily shut down workplaces with five or more confirmed COVID-19 cases. COVID-19: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on April 23 COVID-19: Peel, Toronto could begin workplace closures to control outbreaks <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7785155/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7785155/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?