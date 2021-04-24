COVID-19: Peel Public Health orders partial closure of 2 Amazon fulfillment centres

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Public Health has ordered the partial closure of two Amazon fulfillment centres under a new order that allows the health unit to temporarily close businesses experiencing COVID-19 cases.

The medical officer of health for Peel Region, Dr. Lawrence Loh, issued a Section 22 order under the Health Protection and Promotion Act earlier this week and it took effect Friday.

The order allows closures to happen for 10 days after five cases have been identified and “have been reasonably acquired in the workplace” within 14 days. Affected workers then have to self-isolate.

On Saturday, the health unit said the first two businesses affected are both Amazon fulfillment centres: one on Heritage Road in Brampton and another on Coleraine Drive in Bolton. It’s not clear how many cases are at each location.

Story continues below advertisement

Both are listed as having a partial closure order, which officials said could mean a dismissal of a shift or work area.

Last month, the Amazon centre on Heritage Road was ordered to temporarily close due to an outbreak involving hundreds of cases.

Toronto’s medical officer of health issued a similar Section 22 order, which also took effect Friday.