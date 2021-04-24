Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Peel Public Health orders partial closure of 2 Amazon fulfillment centres

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Click to play video: 'New Toronto, Peel Region measures aimed at stopping workplace COVID-19 outbreaks' New Toronto, Peel Region measures aimed at stopping workplace COVID-19 outbreaks
WATCH ABOVE: Sean O'Shea reports on new measures in Toronto and Peel Region that allow public health to temporarily shut down workplaces with five or more confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Peel Public Health has ordered the partial closure of two Amazon fulfillment centres under a new order that allows the health unit to temporarily close businesses experiencing COVID-19 cases.

The medical officer of health for Peel Region, Dr. Lawrence Loh, issued a Section 22 order under the Health Protection and Promotion Act earlier this week and it took effect Friday.

Read more: Peel, Toronto could begin workplace closures to control outbreaks

The order allows closures to happen for 10 days after five cases have been identified and “have been reasonably acquired in the workplace” within 14 days. Affected workers then have to self-isolate.

On Saturday, the health unit said the first two businesses affected are both Amazon fulfillment centres: one on Heritage Road in Brampton and another on Coleraine Drive in Bolton. It’s not clear how many cases are at each location.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Amazon, Maple Leaf Foods, Maple Lodge Farms in Peel Region to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Both are listed as having a partial closure order, which officials said could mean a dismissal of a shift or work area.

Last month, the Amazon centre on Heritage Road was ordered to temporarily close due to an outbreak involving hundreds of cases.

Toronto’s medical officer of health issued a similar Section 22 order, which also took effect Friday.

Click to play video: 'Peel Public Health rejected COVID-19 vaccines for Amazon employees' Peel Public Health rejected COVID-19 vaccines for Amazon employees
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus newscovid-19 newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaCOVIDAmazonPeel RegionPeel Region CoronavirusPeel Region COVID-19

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers