Health

COVID-19: Toronto expected to announce new workplace closures following weekend probe

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 26, 2021 6:20 am
Click to play video: 'New Toronto, Peel Region measures aimed at stopping workplace COVID-19 outbreaks' New Toronto, Peel Region measures aimed at stopping workplace COVID-19 outbreaks
WATCH ABOVE (April 23): Sean O'Shea reports on new measures in Toronto and Peel Region that allow public health to temporarily shut down workplaces with five or more confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Toronto is expected to announce its first workplace closures today under new rules meant to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Public health units in both Toronto and Peel introduced the rules, which allow them to shutter establishments where five or more workers have tested positive for COVID-19 over a 14 day period.

Read more: COVID-19: Peel, Toronto could begin workplace closures to control outbreaks

Toronto Public Health said it was conducting investigations over the weekend and planned to announce which workplaces would be affected today.

Peel Region announced its first two closures on Saturday.

Read more: COVID-19: Peel Public Health orders partial closure of 2 Amazon fulfillment centres

It partially closed two Amazon fulfilment centres — one in Brampton and one in Bolton.

Peel Region could also announce new closures today, as it says it plans to update its list of affected workplaces each weekday at noon.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
