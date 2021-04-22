Crime April 22 2021 8:34pm 01:44 Co-accused on trial for drug smuggling take stand in own defence The trial for Gurminder Toor and his wife Kirandeep continued Thursday. As Quinn Campbell reports, the defence is now presenting evidence. California couple charged with smuggling drugs across Coutts border takes stand at trial <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7782318/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7782318/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?