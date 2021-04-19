Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
April 19 2021 1:40pm
Albert Street intersection construction

The City of Regina completed installing a full pedestrian corridor at the Albert Street intersection where a 21-year-old woman was hit and killed by an excavator in November.

