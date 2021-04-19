Crosswalk, street lights installed on Albert Street following death in November

Send this page to someone via email

Months after a fatal collision involving a pedestrian on a crosswalk at Albert Street South, the City of Regina committed to installing a full pedestrian corridor at the intersection, which was completed on Sunday.

Located in the 4500 block, the intersection now has illuminated crosswalk signs, lighting to improve pedestrian visibility to drivers and pedestrian poles and push buttons on both sides of the street.

Read more: City adding pedestrian lights to Albert Street intersection where woman died

Gracie Sitter, 21, was killed at the intersection after she was hit by a city-owned excavator in November 2020.

Those who were close to her have been calling for safety features for months.

“I’m very happy about it. It’s just unfortunate that it had to get to that point where something like that happened because it’s such a tragedy,” said Natasha Fritzke, a family friend.

Story continues below advertisement

Connor O’Donovan / Global News. Connor O'Donovan / Global News

Last year, Fritzke launched a petition calling for pedestrian lights that received more than 5,500 signatures.

“Had this accident not occurred, it is fair to suggest that this corridor may not have been installed at this time,” said Chris Warren, City of Regina roadways and transportation director.

Read more: Pedestrian crossing Albert Street killed by City of Regina excavator

“However, obviously there was an accident and that triggered some analysis and investigation on our part. This project seeks to ensure that pedestrians have confidence using the crossing moving forward.”

Fritzke said no action done by the city can fully ease the pain of loss, but she is happy something was done.

“I just hope that maybe it’ll make people think and be safer when they’re driving because for me, when I’m walking around, I don’t feel safe all the time,” Fritzke said.

Story continues below advertisement

1:12 Pedestrian crossing Albert Street killed by City of Regina excavator Pedestrian crossing Albert Street killed by City of Regina excavator – Nov 4, 2020

“It does give me closure, but it just sucks that I had to lose someone in my life.”

A close friend of Sitter’s sister, Fritzke remembers her fondly.

“When she was around it was just like laughing and smiling and stuff and I feel like she had an impact on a lot of people in this city,” Fritzke said.

Following an investigation, Regina police chose not to lay any charges in the incident.