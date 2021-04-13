Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
April 13 2021 8:24am
04:07

44th Jeux de Montreal

For the 44th Jeux de Montreal, children will compete in virtual challenges at home or outside. Global’s Kim Sullivan speaks with spokesperson, Patrice Bernier.

