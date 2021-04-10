‘Book as quick as you can’: Premier says 1.7 M Albertans eligible for COVID-19 vaccine Monday

Premier Jason Kenney announced on Saturday that starting Monday a total of 1.7 million Albertans will be eligible to book their COVID-19 vaccine shot. That includes nearly 250,000 health-care workers and associated staff. That’s on top of 55,000 hospital staff and paramedics and 33,000 continuing care staff. A community of health-care workers, including physicians, nurses, dentists, pharmacists, as well as chiropractors, massage therapists, physio therapists and optometrists will be able to book their vaccine shot. This will also include associated staff with reception, cleaning and security staff among others. Other patient care staff, or those providing direct care to clients in the community for Alberta Health Services, Covenant Health, Alberta Precision Labs, DynaLIFE and students doing practicum in clinical areas, will also be eligible.