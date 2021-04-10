Menu

Health

Alberta Health reports 1,293 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths on Saturday

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted April 10, 2021 6:00 pm
Click to play video: '‘Book as quick as you can’: Premier says 1.7 M Albertans eligible for COVID-19 vaccine Monday' ‘Book as quick as you can’: Premier says 1.7 M Albertans eligible for COVID-19 vaccine Monday
Premier Jason Kenney announced on Saturday that starting Monday a total of 1.7 million Albertans will be eligible to book their COVID-19 vaccine shot. That includes nearly 250,000 health-care workers and associated staff. That's on top of 55,000 hospital staff and paramedics and 33,000 continuing care staff. A community of health-care workers, including physicians, nurses, dentists, pharmacists, as well as chiropractors, massage therapists, physio therapists and optometrists will be able to book their vaccine shot. This will also include associated staff with reception, cleaning and security staff among others. Other patient care staff, or those providing direct care to clients in the community for Alberta Health Services, Covenant Health, Alberta Precision Labs, DynaLIFE and students doing practicum in clinical areas, will also be eligible.

Alberta Health reported 1,293 COVID-19 cases and five more deaths from the disease on Saturday.

Read more: Alberta’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout expands to front-line health-care workers on Monday

The deaths include:

  • a man in his 90s with comorbidities linked to the outbreak at Covenant Health St. Joseph’s Edmonton in the Edmonton zone
  • a man in his 50s with comorbidities in the Calgary zone
  • a man in his 60s with comorbidities in the Calgary zone
  • a woman in her 80s with comorbidities in the Calgary zone
  • a man in his 50s without comorbidities in the South zone

The province now has 13,687 active cases, 144,020 recoveries and 2,012 deaths.

As of Saturday, the Calgary zone has 6,361 active cases, the Edmonton zone has 3,320, the North zone has 1,815, the Central zone has 1,124 and the South zone has 955. There are 112 cases in unknown zones.

Read more: Alberta government expanding COVID-19 school rapid testing program

Alberta Health said 349 people are in hospital, with 84 of them in intensive care.

The 1,293 cases came from 14,371 tests, resulting in a provincial positivity rate of 9.1 per cent.

Alberta identified 876 new variant cases on Friday, April 9.

The active variant case total is at 6,529, representing 47.7 per cent of all active cases, the province said.

COVID-19CoronavirusCOVIDAlberta CoronavirusCoronavirus AlbertaAlberta COVID-19COVID-19 Alberta

