Alberta Health reports 1,293 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths on Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Health reported 1,293 COVID-19 cases and five more deaths from the disease on Saturday.

The deaths include:

a man in his 90s with comorbidities linked to the outbreak at Covenant Health St. Joseph’s Edmonton in the Edmonton zone

a man in his 50s with comorbidities in the Calgary zone

a man in his 60s with comorbidities in the Calgary zone

a woman in her 80s with comorbidities in the Calgary zone

a man in his 50s without comorbidities in the South zone

The province now has 13,687 active cases, 144,020 recoveries and 2,012 deaths.

As of Saturday, the Calgary zone has 6,361 active cases, the Edmonton zone has 3,320, the North zone has 1,815, the Central zone has 1,124 and the South zone has 955. There are 112 cases in unknown zones.

Story continues below advertisement

Alberta Health said 349 people are in hospital, with 84 of them in intensive care.

The 1,293 cases came from 14,371 tests, resulting in a provincial positivity rate of 9.1 per cent.

There are 349 people in hospital, including 84 in ICU. Sadly, 5 new deaths were reported over the past 24hrs. My condolences go to their families, friends & anyone mourning the loss of a loved one today. (2/4) — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) April 10, 2021

Alberta identified 876 new variant cases on Friday, April 9.

The active variant case total is at 6,529, representing 47.7 per cent of all active cases, the province said.