Health

Alberta reports 1,183 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death on Sunday

By Slav Kornik Global News
Posted April 11, 2021 6:18 pm
Click to play video: '‘Book as quick as you can’: Premier says 1.7 M Albertans eligible for COVID-19 vaccine Monday' ‘Book as quick as you can’: Premier says 1.7 M Albertans eligible for COVID-19 vaccine Monday
WATCH ABOVE: Premier Jason Kenney announced on Saturday that starting Monday a total of 1.7 million Albertans will be eligible to book their COVID-19 vaccine shot.

Alberta Health reported 1,183 COVID-19 cases and one more death connected to the virus on Sunday.

The death was a woman in her 70s in the Edmonton zone who had comorbidities.

Read more: Alberta’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout expands to front-line health-care workers on Monday

An additional 942 variant of concern cases were reported Sunday, with 50.5 per cent of active cases in Alberta now being VOCs.

The province has 14,293 active cases, 144,596 recoveries and 2,013 deaths.

As of Sunday, the Calgary zone has 6,600 active cases, the Edmonton zone has 3,524, the North zone has 1,885, the Central zone has 1,222, the South zone has 942 and 120 cases in unknown zones. All the zones experienced increases in active cases over the previous 24 hours, with the exception of the South zone.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Alberta government expanding COVID-19 school rapid testing program

Alberta Health reported 376 people in hospital, with 90 of those individuals in intensive care, an increase in both categories from the previous day.

The 1,183 cases came from 14,861 tests, resulting in a provincial positivity rate of 7.9 per cent.

Click to play video: 'Alberta government expanding COVID-19 school rapid testing program' Alberta government expanding COVID-19 school rapid testing program
Alberta government expanding COVID-19 school rapid testing program
COVID-19CoronavirusAlberta CoronavirusAlberta healthAlberta COVID-19dr deena hinshawAlberta COVID-19 Update

