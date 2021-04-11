Alberta reports 1,183 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death on Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Health reported 1,183 COVID-19 cases and one more death connected to the virus on Sunday.

The death was a woman in her 70s in the Edmonton zone who had comorbidities.

An additional 942 variant of concern cases were reported Sunday, with 50.5 per cent of active cases in Alberta now being VOCs.

The province has 14,293 active cases, 144,596 recoveries and 2,013 deaths.

As of Sunday, the Calgary zone has 6,600 active cases, the Edmonton zone has 3,524, the North zone has 1,885, the Central zone has 1,222, the South zone has 942 and 120 cases in unknown zones. All the zones experienced increases in active cases over the previous 24 hours, with the exception of the South zone.

If you have a cough, fever, runny nose, shortness of breath, sore throat or any other symptom of COVID-19, please stay home and complete the AHS self-assessment to arrange for testing: https://t.co/X5zN9xoBa7 (4/4) — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) April 11, 2021

Alberta Health reported 376 people in hospital, with 90 of those individuals in intensive care, an increase in both categories from the previous day.

The 1,183 cases came from 14,861 tests, resulting in a provincial positivity rate of 7.9 per cent.

