Alberta’s vaccine rollout now includes family doctors, unclear about pharmacists

Family doctors are now been included in phase two of the province’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout, but questions remain about where other health-care workers stand.

A tweet from Health Minister Tyler Shandro Thursday said family doctors and their clinical staff will be eligible for the vaccine as part of Phase 2, Group C.

However, pharmacists, some of whom will soon be involved in immunizing seniors 75 and older, still do not yet know where they fall.

“I hope that we will be [given priority] because we are [frontline] here,” said pharmacist Heba Abdelnour of Pharmasave Beverly.

Alberta Health did not respond to specific questions about whether pharmacists will be given priority or questions about when a decision will be made about pharmacists.

“Under Phase Group 2C, health care workers providing direct and acute patient care who have a high potential for spread to high-risk individuals will be eligible to start receiving the vaccine,” said spokesperson Tom McMillan.

“We recognize that dentists, dental hygienists and many other health-care workers would benefit from receiving the vaccine, and we want to offer it to them as soon as possible.”

McMillan said final decisions about health-care workers eligible under Group C have not yet been made, adding more details will be shared before Phase 2 begins.

