Global News Hour at 6 BC
April 9 2021 8:43pm
02:00

New survey finds dramatic increase in anti-Asian racism since pandemic began

A new poll has found that B.C.’s Asian community says incidents of anti-Asian racism have increased dramatically since the pandemic began. Paul Johnson reports.

