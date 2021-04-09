Global News Hour at 6 BC April 9 2021 8:43pm 02:00 New survey finds dramatic increase in anti-Asian racism since pandemic began A new poll has found that B.C.’s Asian community says incidents of anti-Asian racism have increased dramatically since the pandemic began. Paul Johnson reports. 43% of Asians in B.C. experienced racism in the last year, 87% say it’s getting worse: Poll <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7750055/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7750055/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?