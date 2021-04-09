Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
April 9 2021 7:57pm
01:51

The City of Edmonton will soon offer free period products

By June 16, the City of Edmonton will make tampons and other menstrual products available for free at all city-owned bathrooms. Sarah Komadina has more.

Advertisement

Video Home