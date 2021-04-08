Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
BC1
April 8 2021 4:57pm
00:33

BC SPCA seize nearly 40 dachshunds from Kamloops property

The B.C. SPCA has seized almost 40 dogs from a property in Kamloops, found to be living in poor conditions.

Advertisement

Video Home