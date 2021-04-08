BC SPCA seizes 38 neglected miniature dachshunds from Kamloops area property

Send this page to someone via email

The BC SPCA says it has taken custody of 38 neglected dogs from a breeder near Kamloops.

The animal protection agency said the miniature dachshunds — 10 adults and 28 puppies — were living filthy conditions and cages and areas with excessive feces, high levels of ammonia from urine, and potentially dangerous objects.

The dogs are poorly socialized and very fearful, it added.

“This is a situation where the dogs were being kept in unacceptable conditions and were being bred for profit,” BC SPCA senior protection officer Eileen Drever said in a media release.

“We had attended the property and given the owner opportunities to improve the conditions for the animals as is required under our legislation, but when the owner did not comply a warrant was obtained to remove the dogs for their safety and well-being.”

The dogs have been taken for veterinary assessments and are currently under SPCA care. They are not currently available for adoptoin.

The BC SPCA is also appealing for donations to help with the dogs’ care.

