Crime

BC SPCA seizes 38 neglected miniature dachshunds from Kamloops area property

By Simon Little Global News
Click to play video: 'BC SPCA seize nearly 40 dachshunds from Kamloops property' BC SPCA seize nearly 40 dachshunds from Kamloops property
The B.C. SPCA has seized almost 40 dogs from a property in Kamloops - found to be living in poor conditions.

The BC SPCA says it has taken custody of 38 neglected dogs from a breeder near Kamloops.

The animal protection agency said the miniature dachshunds — 10 adults and 28 puppies — were living filthy conditions and cages and areas with excessive feces, high levels of ammonia from urine, and potentially dangerous objects.

The dogs are poorly socialized and very fearful, it added.

Some of the puppies seized by the BC SPCA.
Some of the puppies seized by the BC SPCA. BC SPCA
Click to play video: '119 dogs surrendered to SPCA near Fort Nelson' 119 dogs surrendered to SPCA near Fort Nelson
119 dogs surrendered to SPCA near Fort Nelson – Mar 16, 2021

“This is a situation where the dogs were being kept in unacceptable conditions and were being bred for profit,” BC SPCA senior protection officer Eileen Drever said in a media release.

Story continues below advertisement

“We had attended the property and given the owner opportunities to improve the conditions for the animals as is required under our legislation, but when the owner did not comply a warrant was obtained to remove the dogs for their safety and well-being.”

Read more: BC SPCA seizes 12 dogs, puppies in distress from Vancouver Island breeder

The dogs have been taken for veterinary assessments and are currently under SPCA care. They are not currently available for adoptoin.

The BC SPCA is also appealing for donations to help with the dogs’ care.

One of the dachshunds seized by the BC SPCA.
One of the dachshunds seized by the BC SPCA. BC SPCA
